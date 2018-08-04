NEW YORK (AP) — For a company bent on making the world more open, Facebook has long been secretive about the details of how it runs its social network. Especially when it comes to explaining how things go wrong and what it does about such problems.

Yet on Tuesday, it rushed forward to alert Congress and the media that it had recently detected a small but "sophisticated" case of possible Russian election manipulation.

While this signals a new openness for the company, there is plenty that Facebook still isn't saying, and experts wonder whether it's mere window dressing or a true culture shift.