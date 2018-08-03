ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the National Rifle Association lawsuit accusing New York governor of causing financial harm (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is filing a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit by the National Rifle Association that accuses state regulators of harming its financial stability and violating its First Amendment rights.

The NRA filed the lawsuit in May after the Cuomo administration urged banks and insurance companies to weigh the reputational risk of business ties to the gun rights group.

In an updated lawsuit late last month, the NRA says the Democratic governor's action is threatening the organization's ability to pursue its advocacy mission and spread its messages because it can't get liability insurance coverage.

Cuomo says Friday that the state's actions are aimed at protecting public safety and don't violate the NRA's constitutional rights.

3: 11 p.m.

The National Rifle Association says it's suffering grave financial harm that's threatening the group's ability to pursue its advocacy mission because of actions by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York regulators.

In an amended version of a federal lawsuit filed in May, the NRA says it has lost insurance coverage because of the state's enforcement actions against companies underwriting an NRA-branded insurance program called Carry Guard.

Without liability coverage, NRA says it can't maintain its offices, operate educational programs or hold rallies and other events.

The amended complaint was filed in late July in federal court for the northern district of New York. It names the Democratic governor along with the state Department of Financial Services and its superintendent, Maria Vullo, as defendants.

Cuomo's office had no immediate comment Friday.