Three people have been arrested after avocados were stolen from orchards in the Bay of Plenty.

Police allege that one of the trio was an "organised receiver" who purchased the fruit from the other two accused burglars.

A 63-year-old is due to appear in Tauranga District Court later this month on two charges of receiving property.

Two other people from the Tauranga area will appear in court next month in relation to the matter.

A 23-year-old man faces two burglary charges and a 27-year-old woman faces three burglary charges.

Police are asking people who buy avocados to ensure they know the source of the fruit and keep records of their purchases.

Avocado growers say thefts are skyrocketing and they are being targeted in order to supply a black market fuelled by high demand for the pricey fruit.

New Zealand Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular earlier said the association was aware thefts had been increasing.

As well as warning orchards to be vigilant, lock gates and report suspicious behaviour, the association had distributed 150 laminated posters in the Bay of Plenty region warning that avocado stealing was a crime.