An open and spacious Devonport home built with locally sourced natural materials has taken out six awards at Auckland Registered Master Builders 2018 House of the Year competition.

The North Shore home clad in Timaru bluestone, with high ceilings and decks of totara redwood and floors of rimu riverwood wowed judges who gave it the supreme award.

The new Devonport home has a warm and lived in feel said judges. Photo / Supplied.

"This is a well-designed and functional house. Its high ceilings and clerestory windows, make it feel very open and spacious," the judges said.

"This house has a warm lived-in feel. The credit must be given to the owners, architect and the team from W.G de Gruchy Construction for the stunning build."

The interior of the Devonport home features Timaru Bluestone, Totara Riverwood ceilings and Rimu Riverwood floors. Photo / supplied.

The construction company also took out five other regional awards in the prestigious competition, celebrated last night at a Sky City Convention Centre-hosted gala dinner.

The Devonport home won them the Auckland Registered Master Builders 2018 Supreme House of the Year, as well as a Gold Award and Category win for the New Home over $2 million award.

They were also awarded the Craftsmanship Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award and the Heart of the Home Kitchen Award.

Hargraves Homes Ltd was awarded the Auckland Registered Master Builders 2018 Supreme Renovation of the Year, along with a Gold Award and Category win for the Renovation over $1m award.

The three level Kohimarama renovation was carried out with the owners still living in the house. Photo / Supplied.

The renovation in the seaside suburb of Kohimarama was a detailed remodelling that took place with the challenge of the owners still living in part of the home.

"This renovation of a classical 1970s Robert Railley designed home has been crafted to perfection," judges said.

The renovation included work on two lower levels and adding a new kitchen, bathrooms, and a third level master bedroom, ensuite and study area.

The workmanship and detailing of the Hargraves Homes Ltd renovation impressed judges. Photo / supplied.

"The builder executed the bespoke detailing perfectly. Every aspect of this renovation shows a high level of workmanship and passion for the project. It was a real pleasure to judge this outstanding renovation."

Bespoke detailing by builders remodelling the 1970s Robert Railley designed home in Kohimarama won praise. Photo / supplied.

The dinner was attended by members of the Auckland Registered Master Builders Association and others from the local construction industry.

There were more than 90 homes in the Auckland region entered in this year's competition.



Forty-six of those will now be judged against Gold Award winners from around the country to find the National Gold Reserve finalists.



National category winners and the Registered Master Builders Supreme Awards for House of the Year and Renovation of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner in November.