DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Videos on social media show Iranians taking to the streets to protest the dramatic drop of the country's currency and other economic problems.

The videos were being circulated on Thursday. They show dozens of demonstrators said to be on the streets in the town of Gohardasht, west of Tehran.

The protesters are seen setting fire to police vehicles and shouting "death to the dictator." Police respond with tear gas.

The Iranian rial has dropped to a new record low amid growing concerns of renewed American sanctions, due to kick in on Monday.

Advertisement

There were no official reports of the demonstrations and the authenticity of the videos couldn't be independently verified.

Iranian protesters clashed with police outside parliament in Tehran last month as the plunging rial triggered three days of protests.