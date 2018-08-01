LONDON (AP) — Brexit is looming and so is Armageddon, if you believe the headlines in Britain.

Newspapers have been flooded with stories about food shortages, stockpiled medicines, grounded flights and troops on the streets of Britain if the country leaves the European Union early next year without an agreement on the future relationship between the two sides.

Those forecasts came as the positions of both sides appeared to harden and British officials made statements about preparations for a no-deal Brexit that could disrupt trade. Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was preparing for every eventuality.

All the talk of dire consequences just underscores the difficulty of finding a way to sever ties developed over decades, said Ben Fletcher, director of external affairs for EEF, the manufacturer's association.