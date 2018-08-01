Christchurch's Maven Interiors has been put into liquidation by its owners, leaving more than 40 tradies in the lurch.

Companies Office records reveal that Maven Interiors - which is also known as M-INT - was put into liquidation earlier this week by Allan and Hayley Tribble, who owned and operated the business.

Allan Tribble could not be reached for comment and the company's phone goes straight to voicemail.

"A liquidator has been appointed has been appointed and will be in contact with all creditors," the message says.

Advertisement

According to Maven's website, the business' workforce was made "over 40 specialist tradespeople making us one of the largest labour forces in the Canterbury Interiors market".

It was set up in 2012 and had worked on projects such as the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Precinct and the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch airport.

Liquidator Andrew Oorschot could not immediately be reached for comment.

News of the liquidation follows a separate firm - Ebert Construction - going into receivership.

Ebert Construction has gone into receivership with debts of around $40 million, and the future of its 95 staff is in jeopardy with wages being paid day-to-day.

The firm's 15 building contracts - as well as work and payment of dozens of subcontractors - also now hangs in the balance.