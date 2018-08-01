Virgin Australia is introducing full cabin service to its transtasman flights — at a price.

It announced today that passengers will get a meal, a 23kg checked in bag and some free wi-fi as part of a simplified fare structure to be introduced after October 28 when it parts company with current commercial partner Air New Zealand.

''People will notice simple fares and a good hearty meal on board. You don't need to bring a picnic — we think it will resonate with people here,'' said the airline's group executive Rob Sharp.

Fares would be ''competitive in the market for the product we're offering''.

Fare types have different levels of flexibility and different rates of earning frequent flyer points.

For travel from Auckland to Sydney lead-in one-way Getaway fares start from $319 (inclusive of taxes), and lead in one-way Freedom fares start from $439 (inclusive of taxes). Prices of the third type of fare - Elevate - would be released when it goes on sale on October 28.

Soon-to-be rival Air New Zealand charges $20 extra for checked in bags and a further $20 meals on its transtasman flights, but even with those extras its best The Works price on the same route on October 29 are advertised for $287 one-way. A month later the best The Works price is $277.

Air New Zealand said its was confident its service, flexible product options, and modern fleet would continue to appeal to travellers on both sides of the Tasman.

Virgin will also have WiFi on all its Boeing 737-800s across the Tasman, with the first 15 minutes free and then charged at A$6.99 ($7.60) an hour or the better value across the Tasman for A$12.99.

Air New Zealand has wi-fi on a small number of planes but after resistance to initial prices has dropped them.

Across the Tasman the first 10 minutes is free and the full flight is $10.



Burger Wars: Who wins?

Sharp said Virgin would offer value for money. ''It won't be a low-cost carrier fare,'' he said.

However, it was possible Virgin could deploy its budget arm, Tigerair, on the Tasman in the future.

''Tigerair is a very important part of our brand suite. We've indicated that we'll assess the market over the next 12 to 18 months and if there's a role for Tiger we'll bring Tiger across, however, there's nothing to announce at this point.''

Virgin used a 700-burger giveaway at The White Lady to launch its new cabin products and updated its campaign to attract Kiwi suppliers to provide beef for its transtasman flights.

The burger stunt was a dig at Air New Zealand's campaign for the Impossible Burger, an artificial meat meal developed in the United States and for a limited time being served to business premier passengers on Auckland-Los Angeles flights.

Sharp said the ''GetBeef'' campaign and the giveaway came after Air New Zealand ''played into our hands''.

The airline always tried to use local suppliers for its flights.

''It is opportunistic but at the end of the day it supports the message that we're really upping the ante with the product offering into New Zealand,'' said Sharp.

Flight Centre's product leader, Sean Berenson, welcomed the Virgin move to more inclusive fares.

''Virgin has clearly listened to customer feedback and acted on it; further diversifying the transtasman offerings, which allow Kiwis to pick and choose whatever travel experience is right for them. It's putting travellers in control,'' he said.