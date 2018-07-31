WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun (all times local):

noon

Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse an administration decision to allow a Texas company to make blueprints for a 3D-printed gun available online.

Democratic senators said at a news conference that Trump has the power to stop the company from making downloadable plans available online. A settlement reached this summer takes effect Wednesday.

Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey said: "Donald Trump will be totally responsible for every downloadable, plastic AR-15 (gun) that will be roaming the streets of our country if he does not act today" to stop it.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said if Trump fails to act, "blood is going to be on his hands."

Eights states have sued to block the settlement, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons that fire real bullets threaten public safety.

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is consulting with the National Rifle Association over whether it makes sense for a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

Trump tweeted Tuesday he is "looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," adding that he "already spoke to NRA."

The president expressed doubt, saying "doesn't seem to make much sense!" He did not offer further details.

Trump spoke after eight states filed suit against the administration, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.

The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government's late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online.