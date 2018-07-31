An investigation into Woods Glass found the company failed to honour its health and safety obligations after a worker's leg was caught in glass-cutting machinery.

WorkSafe New Zealand found that the glass supply and glazing company had a lack of safety procedures and guarding involving the piece of machinery.

The incident took place in January 2017 when a worker climbed onto the glass-cutting machine to inspect it after it became jammed.

When the jam was cleared, the machine inadvertently began operating again, pulling in the worker's leg.

He suffered a compound dislocation of his left ankle that required two weeks' hospitalisation and more than two months off work.

WorkSafe New Zealand accepted an enforceable undertaking by Woods Glass.

The undertaking will see Woods Glass commit to a number of initiatives aimed at improving safety.

Simon Humphries, WorkSafe deputy general manager, investigations and specialist services, said Woods Glass had recognised the importance of educating industry partners in the safe operation of machinery.

"Woods Glass has recognised the importance of educating industry partners in the safe operation of machinery. They have demonstrated consideration and leadership and have consulted extensively with their employees in the development of this undertaking," said Humphries.

"We know language and cultural differences can sometimes be a barrier to effective health and safety management. The activities outlined in this undertaking focus on language, culture and diversity in health and safety as well."

Pat Harrison, managing director of Woods Glass, expressed deep regret and remorse to the employee involved in the incident and committed to embracing the enforceable undertaking.

"Woods Glass expresses deep regret and remorse to our fellow employee for the accident, pain and suffering he endured," Harrison said.

"We work in an industry where serious harm can occur at any time and pride ourselves in ensuring that staff health and safety and wellbeing are paramount. To have this happen is unacceptable and has resulted in significant changes and improvements within the Woods Glass group.

"We understand our responsibilities and that we must provide our staff with an environment and culture that will enable them to go home each day safe and healthy. We will embrace the enforceable undertaking and the lessons to be learnt."

The worker involved in the incident agreed that the enforceable undertaking was a constructive approach to what had occurred.

Enforceable undertaking is a tool increasingly being used, in appropriate cases, as a positive alternative to prosecution.

Under the enforceable undertaking, Woods Glass committed to initiatives including:

• Providing amends in the form of payment to the victim and support to the victim.

• Developing a suite of initiatives to benefit the workplace and workers.

• Hosting workshops for Lisec cutting machine operators within the glass industry.

• Presenting and sponsoring a session at the Windows Association of New Zealand and Glass Association New Zealand annual conferences.

• Providing specialised training courses in conjunction with the Glass & Glazing Institute NZ.

• Producing community resources on health, safety, wellbeing, inclusion, and diversity.

• Offering a scholarship for a trade qualification at the Mount Albert Unitech Institute of Technology.

• Sponsoring Community Alcohol & Other Drug Services in the South Auckland community for language interpretation services.