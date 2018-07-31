A Christchurch business owner under fire for selling a British cereal is defending her position in the Christchurch High Court.

Sanitarium claims the British "Weetabix" name is too similar to the Kiwi favourite, Weet-Bix - and has taken A Little Bit of Britain Christchurch stores to court.

Business owner Lisa Wilson read her affidavit in court, and says they have loyal British customers wanting to buy the staples they grew up on as kids like cereal.

She says she can't see customers coming into a British store to buy Kiwi goods.

There's no indication of the length of case on day two and Justice David Gendall has reserved his decision.

Last year, Wilson had a shipment of 300 Weetabix boxes seized by customs.

Sanitarium New Zealand said it believes Weetabix poses a "real threat" and could cash in on the Weet-Bix brand.

"The issue is the potential and real threat of Weetabix coming into this market and cashing in on this great brand that Kiwis love," Sanitarium general manager Rob Scoines said.

"At the end of the day, this is about Weetabix and Sanitarium, not Lisa and her store in Christchurch."

Wilson had contested Sanitarium's argument that the cereal infringed on Weet-Bix's trademark because they would be sold in what was clearly a British store selling exclusively British products.

"There's plenty of reasons why I don't think it's a trademark issue hence I don't think I should have to re-label it, I'm sticking to my guns ... " because it feels like bullying," she said.