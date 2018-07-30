Emirates has won top spot in Roy Morgan customer satisfaction awards for companies operating in New Zealand.

The airline took out the ''best of the best'' with a satisfaction rating of 96.2 per cent as well as taking the title for the best international airline of the year.

The annual Roy Morgan New Zealand customer satisfaction awards acknowledge ''outstanding personal service'' in the previous calendar year across a range of industries including retail, finance, telecommunications, travel and tourism, automotive and utilities.

Second of the best of the best was Holden, which also won car manufacturer of the year and Apple iPhone which won mobile handset provider of the year.

The best domestic airline was Air New Zealand.

Emirates regional manager New Zealand Chris Lethbridge said the airline had been operating here for close to 15 years, delivering best in class service from its multinational cabin crew.

Emirates flies daily from Auckland to Dubai and Bali and from Christchurch to Sydney and then on to Dubai. It withdrew from transtasman services from Auckland earlier this year.

Of the 22 companies winning an award, 10 have were victorious for the first time in the awards' seven year history.

A further seven have successfully defended their victory while there are five former winners that have returned to win in 2017 after coming up short in recent years.

There were first time winners in a majority of the eleven retail categories including Supercheap Auto, Postie, Farmers, Smiths City, Stirling Sports and Number One Shoes.

Other first time winners in their respective categories included Skinny Mobile, Trustpower and Kiwibank.

Chief executive of Roy Morgan, Michele Levine said the awards highlighted the New Zealand companies that scored best for customer satisfaction, engagement, loyalty, advocacy and trust.

''Too often it can go wrong for businesses – making those that do care about satisfying their customers all the more special and worthy of celebration,'' she said.

The New Zealand awards were based on the experiences of some 12,000 consumers, as aggregated over 12 months.

Roy Morgan says it continuously monitors customer satisfaction throughout the year.

It uses cumulative rolling monthly averages to obtain a large enough sample so that smaller or niche brands can be monitored alongside larger ones.

Current time periods are determined by each industry and the businesses within that industry; these are generally six or 12 month rolling averages.