LAS VEGAS (AP) — A maker of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil) has joined a bid to block Nevada from using its product in the first execution in the state in more than 12 years.

Over objections from a state attorney, Hikma Pharmaceuticals won permission in court on Monday to intervene in New Jersey-based Alvogen's lawsuit opposing the use of one of its drugs, the sedative midazolam (mid-AHZ'-uh-lam).

Hikma attorney Kristen Martini told a judge the companies share "common questions of law and fact" in contentions that Nevada improperly obtained their drugs for the planned lethal injection of Scott Raymond Dozier.

His execution had been scheduled July 11, but the judge put it on hold, at least temporarily.

The Nevada Supreme Court has agreed to quickly consider an appeal of the delay.