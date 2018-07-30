The stoush between workers and management at lunch-box maker Sistema has flared up with E tū union once again alleging sweatshop-like conditions at its South-Auckland factory.

The popular brand was sold by Kiwi businessman Brendan Lindsay to US-based Newell brands for $660m in December 2016.

E tū, prior to the sale, had accused the company of being a "sweatshop".

Sistema, at the time, responded by saying the factory operates on a 24/7 basis and all workers are given the opportunity to work shifts that best suit them and the company.

Advertisement

Sistema Plastic's HQ in South Auckland. Photo / Supplied

E tū has once again alleged poor conditions at the factory, saying workers were fed up with "compulsory 60-hour weeks for minimum rates of pay".

It said staff had revealed on social media photos of blisters and calluses from their work.

E tū said that 300 unionised and non-union workers signed a petition wanting better pay.

That showed "how aggrieved people are feeling," E tū advocate Neville Donaldson said.

"Anger over their working conditions extends across the entire factory floor. When non-union workers join their unionised colleagues to protest about lack of respect, you know there's a problem," he said.

"In this case, everyone wanted to express their frustration over not being valued for their contribution to Sistema's success – something Sistema's management has refused to take on board," Donaldson said.

Chief executive Drew Muirhead said in a statement:



"We strongly refute the outrageous claims made by the union that are full of half-truths and inaccuracies. We have been in negotiation with them for several months and while their tactic may be to negotiate via the media we will not be participating."