For a business, having a mentoring programme can help with attraction and retention of talent, says one of the directors of the Coaching and Mentoring Centre, Aly McNicoll. For an individual, it can help guide them through their career development.

McNicoll says mentoring is both about attracting promising graduates and helping those in mid-career to find their next role in the company, rather than moving elsewhere to achieve promotion.

"Good mentoring for leadership development is important — it's about getting employees ready for their next role, rather than their current one. If it was for their current role, it would be called coaching.

"Coaching would usually be done by a staff member's manager, while mentoring is usually done by someone with critical distance."

It's important that a mentor is not working with day-to-day performance but helping the person look more to the long term and to focus on their career development. It's also important for the mentor to guarantee confidentiality to the mentee — otherwise a trusting working relationship cannot be established.

"For both the company and individual, it all comes down to what you're hoping to achieve and that will determine who becomes a mentor and who that person mentors.

"It hinges around the purpose of it all. Once you're clear with this, you can choose people from within the company to be the mentors that you need," McNicoll says.

For mentors, this is a way to develop people skills, and sometimes it's a luxury to focus on someone else's development rather than to manage their performance.

"Mentors consistently tell us that they get as much out of it as the mentees," McNicoll says. "I've heard, for example, mentors says: 'I spoke to him about time management and learnt a lot about it for myself as well'."

She says it is a good way of taking a bit of time out of the busyness of the day to think about development and the way you're doing things.

Mentors need to be able to maintain confidentiality and impartiality, otherwise it doesn't work. But what if the business you work for does not have a mentoring programme, and you, as an employee, want one for your career development?

"We suggest you sit down and think about what you'd gain from a mentoring relationship, and what kind of mentor would you like?

"Would you like to ask someone within the organisation or outside, what sort of experience would you like them to have had? Also consider the practicalities — such as distance, time constraints, accessibility of that person and whether you have a preference as regards gender, seniority or ethnicity."

Similarities or familiarity may help in building rapport but may not lead to maximum outcomes. Encountering someone with different views, experiences and mindsets can be refreshing and a plus factor when it comes to mentoring relationship.

Make a shortlist. It's useful to have a mentor who has some distance from your day-to-day working environment. This is so you can talk in private and the person doesn't feel they have a vested interest in your day-to-day performance.

"It could be someone in the company but in a different department, however often people find someone out of the company. It could be someone you've worked with previously, or who has taken up a role outside the organisation."

McNicoll says, "When you approach someone to be your mentor, discuss your goals. It can be felt as quite a privilege to be asked to mentor, but that person needs to consider if they have the time and availability to make the commitment.

If you're agreeing to being a mentor, you are taking on certain obligations."

It's important to discuss a start and stop date. "Don't ask people to sign up for a lifelong commitment," McNicoll says. "It's making sure it's not a burden, but an exciting opportunity for the mentor."

A good time for mentoring would be for three to six months, if you're needing help to step into a new role.

The roles of the mentor can include

A sounding board

A networker — someone who gives you access to their own network of relationships or resources

A critical friend and confidant - someone who shares their knowledge and experience

An encourager or supporter

A source of knowledge on the culture of the organisation or the profession

A role model