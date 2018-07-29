McDonald's has launched its own limited edition global currency called the MacCoin.

From Thursday, more than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed globally, including 50,000 coins in New Zealand.

The MacCoin has been launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

The idea of MacCoins is that customers can share, collect and redeem them for a free Big Mac at McDonald's restaurants in more than 50 countries, meaning travellers won't need to change currency in order to buy a Big Mac.

McDonald's launched its own global currency. Photo / Supplied

"We are proud to be able to offer Kiwis 50,000 of these MacCoins from 2 August," director of marketing, McDonald's NZ Jo Mitchell said.

"We will be transporting MacCoins from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South over the next two weeks encouraging New Zealanders to get in on the action.

"Global connectivity of the Big Mac inspired the creation of the MacCoin. The MacCoin transcends currencies to commemorate our global iconic burger while giving customers all over the world a chance to enjoy a Big Mac on us."

The arrival of McDonald's faux currency is topical because it comes at a time when bitcoin, and the idea of alternative currencies, remains a major talking point in New Zealand.

The limited distribution of coins, the worldwide release and the use of a portmanteau ending in "coin" all lean heavily on the hype propping up cryptocurrencies in pop culture.

MacCoins will feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. Photo / Supplied

The MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac during 2018, similar to a coupon.

The deal was inspired by the Big Mac Index, an annual report that uses Big Mac prices at countries around the world to see whether currencies are properly valued.

According to the company, McDonald's security guards will be handing out MacCoins between Whangarei and Invercargill starting Thursday.