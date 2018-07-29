A 23-year-old driver has legally changed his gender so he could significantly reduce his car insurance premium.

The Canadian man, who is identified as David, was fed up with paying extraordinary prices so decided to alter the gender on his birth certificate and driver's license.

He told CBC News he's saved more than $1,100 to date since making the change.

"I'm a man, 100 per cent. Legally, I'm a woman," David said.

"I did it for cheaper car insurance. I didn't feel like getting screwed over anymore.

"It was pretty simple. I just basically asked for it and told (the doctor) that I identify as a woman, or I'd like to identify as a woman, and he wrote me the letter I wanted."

He sent the letter off to the government registration department and within three weeks he received a new birth certificate indicating his gender as female.

With all the required documentation, David then changed his driver's license, allowing him to take out the cheaper insurance policy as a woman.

A Canadian man posted about legally changing his sex to save money on his car insurance. Photo / Reddit

"I was quite shocked, but I was also relieved," he said. "I felt like I beat the system. I felt like I won."

In a post online, David said that last April he would have paid NZ$5090 if he had insured his car as a man, but the dropped to just $3857 after changing his gender to a woman.

According to multiple car insurance companies from New Zealand, Australia and Canada, gender is one-factor insurers consider when calculating premiums as well as driver age, location and previous driving record.

He says he's saved about $100 per month, but the move could land him at risk of fraud.

David's gender stunt has caused an uproar in the transgender community in Canada, with many believing his actions are hurting those who struggle with identity issues.

Marie Little, a former chair of the Trans Alliance Society, said the man's actions are like a slap in the face.

"I think it cheapens the whole process. It sort of casts doubt on everybody else's motives for making those changes," she told CBC.

"I think it gives ammunition to people who want to take rights away from trans people."

David says he didn't mean any disrespect to the trans community, he just wanted a better rate on insurance.

But his excuse doesn't fly with trans woman Marini Panas, who believes the damage is already done.

Whether he says, 'I didn't mean to do harm to the trans community,' is irrelevant because the impact is very real to a community that is already quite vulnerable," she said.

"And he lied, so that really speaks to this person's integrity. I certainly would question this person's motives. It ends up being a big stunt."