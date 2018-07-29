A lingerie retailer and a tourism operator have stood out among hundreds of other entries from small Kiwi firms to win a trip to this year's Nurture Change Business Retreat in Honolulu.

The summit is held in September over five days and mixes sand, sun and corporate success.

Started in 2015 by business adviser Zac de Silva and travel entrepreneur Steve Pirie, Nurture Change aims to help Kiwi business owners run their firms more successfully.

The Herald and Nurture Change gave two small business owners the chance to win an expenses-paid trip to the event.

Out of a competitive field of hundreds of entries, the bosses of two Auckland-based firms, Avokado and Elements World, will be among the 200 other business owners attending this year.

Avokado sells swimwear and lingere with larger cup sizes.

"[It's] a very specialist market," says director Jonathan Long.

"My wife and I run this business together. We have an amazingly loyal customer base from all over the country. Our challenge is to provide our products throughout the country, to expand without risking the success we have achieved in Auckland," he said in his entry for the competition.

Long said he hoped heading to the retreat in Hawaii would offer inspiration to take the business, which has seven staff, to "the next level".

"We know the demand is there, but are unsure how to grow our business beyond Auckland given the unique nature of our product," he said.

Felipe Rebolledo is the chief of executive of tourism business Elements World, which he says acts "as a one stop shop for travellers.

It was growing at an ''extremely'' fast rate.

"We provide camper van sales and buy backs, camper rentals as well as tours and experiences. Our team are committed to providing quality service and proud to showcase our amazing country," Rebolledo said.