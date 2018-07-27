NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as investors weigh the latest company earnings reports and new economic data.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the best showing since 2014.

Twitter slumped 15.1 percent after the social media platform's monthly user figures fell short of estimates.

Amazon rose 2.8 percent after the online retailer reported its biggest profit ever as its advertising and cloud computing businesses kept growing.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,839.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,562. The Nasdaq composite added 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,865.