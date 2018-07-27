TOKYO (AP) — In the #MeToo era, companies, colleges and support groups are devising all sorts of apps and other online tools for victims of sexual harassment and other misbehavior.

A Japanese start-up takes the concept to extremes with a website that lets people complain anonymously to those who offend them in a variety of ways, including excessively strong perfume.

Sorehara is an abbreviation of the Japanese for "That's harassment." It was devised by a 21-year-old college student and, like many #MeToo apps and websites, is meant to help victims of abuse safely fight back against their tormentors.

It allows users to send anonymous complaints about that, and other gripes, by email, without registering any personal information. And it's gaining popularity in Japan, despite some concerns over the potential for its misuse.