The former director of Bella Vista Homes has been served with court documents, via a newspaper public notice.

Bunnings placed the public notice in today's Bay of Plenty Times, stating it has filed court proceedings against Cancian, whose whereabouts was not known.

The hardware chain stated it was serving Cancian with court documents, via the public notice.

Tauranga District Court made an order for substituted service, instead of personal service of court documents, "approving service to be effected by advertising on one occasion in the Public Notices section of the Bay of Plenty Times newspaper".

Advertisement

A public notice in today's Bay of Plenty Times, serving former Bella Vista Homes director Danny Cancian.

It stated Cancian was required to file in the registry of the court within 25 working days a statement of defence and the case could lead into a hearing and possibly a trial.

The notice asked anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cancian to bring his attention to the notice.