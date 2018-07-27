A hunky tradesman who claimed he was sacked after a housewife flirted with him on the job has been awarded $23,000 in compensation.

New Zealand roofing technician Samuel Newman had been working topless in the 29 degree heat when he alleged a client's wife invited him inside her Auckland home for a drink in December.

But the 22-year-old claimed he was given the boot from his role after he was accused of flirting with the woman - who he alleged told him he was 'the best-looking tradie she'd ever seen'.

Last week, New Zealand's Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ruled he should be awarded $22,875 for unfair dismissal, loss of dignity, humiliation and lost wages.

Newman, who has scores of online fans for his sizzling topless selfies, said: "It was a hot day so I was working with my shirt off, and the woman said 'why don't you come into the shade for a bit'?

"Then she asked how old I was and said: 'come inside for a drink and a ham and cheese croissant.' Later she said: 'You're the best-looking tradie I've ever seen'.

"She asked me inside a bunch of times, she was a good-looking woman but I felt a little bit strange so I said I was fine thanks.

Samuel Newman was described by the client's wife as the best-looking tradie she'd ever seen. Photo/Supplied.

"I'd kept things perfectly professional on the day, I did nothing wrong.

"So I just felt betrayed when I lost my job.

"Getting the verdict was a good feeling, it was about putting things right."

When Newman arrived to his next workday, he claimed he was pulled into a meeting with his bosses and given a written warning.

They said this was due to a complaint from the woman's husband over his "unprofessional behaviour" and poor quality of work on the job.

Newman was accused of inapporpriate behaviour. Photo/Supplied.

Newman, who has found another roofing job, claims he was later told over the phone he had been stood down until further notice.

He said: "I felt betrayed, let down. I was out of work for weeks, it was very stressful with bills coming in and everything."

"I was unsure whether to pursue the matter, but in the end I decided this could happen to other people, I've got to do something about this."

Newman has since found a new job. Photo/Supplied.

The ERA found the client's husband was merely annoyed by the attention his wife was paying Newman while working with his shirt off and said he had suffered physically and mentally.

In a statement, authority member Anna Fitzgibbon said: "Vandenberg said he had received a "serious complaint" from the customer's wife about Mr Newman's flirtatious behaviour.

"Rather, the customer's husband was annoyed by the attention his wife was paying to Mr Newman working with their shirts off."