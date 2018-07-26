RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President Michel Temer has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to eliminate China's surtaxes on the sugar and chicken Brazil exports to China.

The two leaders are in Johannesburg attending the annual summit of the group of BRICS emerging economies comprised of Russia, South Africa, India, China and Brazil.

At a Thursday press conference Temer, said he asked Xi to end the surtaxes so that Brazil could increase its exports.

He added that Xi said he would study the possibility of allowing Brazil to also export soybean oil and meal.

Temer said that he and Xi also discussed Chinese investments in Brazilian airports and energy projects.

Temer's comments at the press conference were released by his press office.