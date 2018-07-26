SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says its quarterly net profit surged 75 percent to a record high.

SK Hynix said Thursday its April-June net income was 4.3 trillion won ($3.8 billion), compared with 2.5 trillion won a year earlier. The result beats the analyst consensus of 3.9 trillion won, according to market data provider FactSet.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker after Samsung Electronics, said its sales and operating income were also at historic highs.

Sales jumped 55 percent to 10.4 trillion won ($9.3 billion). Operating profit surged 83 percent to 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion).

SK Hynix said global demand for chips that process data in servers, personal computers and mobile computers soared, but global supplies could not catch up, resulting in higher memory chip prices.