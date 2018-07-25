BOSTON (AP) — An upscale Boston clothing store owner accused of making disparaging remarks and denying service to a black man and a Middle Eastern woman has been sued by the state attorney general.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey's lawsuit was filed Wednesday and says The Tannery owner Hicham Ali Hassan told a black customer he didn't want his "kind" at the store and implied he didn't have enough money to shop there.

The lawsuit says Hassan told a Middle Eastern woman he didn't trust immigrants and loved President Donald Trump. It says he told her he's glad the Republican president "is going to get rid of" immigrants.

A woman who answered the store's phone said Hassan was unavailable and they had no comment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and civil penalties.

Trump says his illegal-immigration crackdown should keep the country safe.