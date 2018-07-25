MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska company plans to hire 65 more people to make parts for a commercial aircraft being manufactured in France.

Royal Engineered Composites says the hiring should be completed by the end of the year, taking its Minden workforce up to nearly 250. Marketing manager Brett Miller said Wednesday that contracts with the manufacturer prevented him from providing its name or identifying the aircraft.

Royal Engineered makes advanced composite structures for aerospace manufacturers, and Miller says it has customers worldwide.