The big Alexandra Park apartment project in Auckland is far from finished, after construction woes struck at the Greenlane site.

In video filmed this morning, the Herald showed how the towers on the Greenlane Rd site are up but work is far from completed.

Alexandra Park, the big construction site as it is today.

A number of tower cranes are still hoisting goods to the structures beside the ASB Showgrounds.

One source said the project was "months behind its original schedule".

One couple who had sold their large family home had hoped to move in by now. But instead they are in temporary accommodation, the source said.

They were moving to an apartment because they thought it would be lower-maintenance than their big family home.

Canam Construction walked off the site at the end of last week, claiming it was owed money. Loukas Petrou, managing director, said yesterday the builder had stopped all work.

"It is a complex situation," Petrou said.

The car parking areas around Alexandra Park are to become a new urban village, as shown in these plans.

Dominique Dowding, Alexandra Park chief executive, yesterday confirmed the builder's departure but did not respond to questions about how late the project was in delivery.

"Basically, we have replaced the contractor on the East Gate site, Canam Construction. We now have a new contractor in place, CMP. We believe the project and construction are in good hands and it will be completed as we wanted."

Canam was building between 112 and 118 units at the site near the ASB Showgrounds.

Stage one of the project is planned to build 246 "high-end apartments" and gross sales by last February had reached nearly $300m, Alexandra Park said last year.

Trots with a view: plans for a new Alexandra Park apartment, under construction.

The Auckland Trotting Club confirmed that it had terminated Canam's contract to build the East Gate or Building A within the 223 Green Lane West development.



"This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We have undertaken extensive negotiations with Canam to resolve issues relating to the construction contract, but no resolution has been found," the club said.

Dominique Dowding at Alexandra Park in 2015. Photo/Chris Loufte

"This is one of the largest brownfield developments currently happening in Auckland. We are committed to delivering this exceptional development as quickly as possible for our committed residents, retailers and wider community.



"Auckland Trotting Club Inc. has acted in good faith and has been proactive in its endeavours to maintain the integrity of its development project in the interests of purchasers and other stakeholders," it said.



The club had appointed a replacement contractor, CMP Construction, which had already taken possession of the site. The club said it had full confidence in the delivery of the project.



A special meeting was held with buyers last night.

Plans for the new village beside the trotting track at Greenlane.

"While some detail relating to the termination of Canam's construction contract was not able to be divulged due to legal privilege, residents were informed of all matters pertaining to their investment in Building A, and the board is satisfied with the outcome. Specific financial arrangements with residents must remain confidential between Auckland Trotting Club and residents," the club said.



"Auckland Trotting Club wishes to make it clear contrary to any allegations that it has complied with its payment obligations under its contract with Canam," the statement said.