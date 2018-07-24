Meal delivery company My Food Bag has added a new option to its portfolio inspired by street food from around the world.



Dubbed Kiwi Fresh, My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler says the new product is targeted at busy couples, urban professionals and young families who might be time-strapped.

"With fewer ingredients, simple preparation and easy-on-the-pocket prices, we see Kiwi Fresh appealing to those who want something delicious on the dinner table, but don't have the time to think too hard about it," Bowler said.

The meals take an average of around 20 minutes to prepare, substantially less than 35- to 40-minute preparation time allocated to the other products across the My Food Bag range.

The latest offering is cheaper than other products in the range and the meals are faster to prepare. Photo/Kiwi Fresh.

The product will initially only be available in Auckland, but the company has outlined plans to expand it to other regions.

Advertisement

Kiwi Fresh comes in as the most affordable option across the My Food Bag range with a price point of $59.99 for three meals for a couple, or $79.99 for three meals for four people.

Comparatively, the company charges $74.99 for the cheapest option in the Bargain Box range.

Read more: Meal kits: Who fares the best in terms of value for money and nutritional value

My Food Bag is the biggest player in the local market, but competition is increasing with the likes of Fitfood, Woop and Emma's Food Bag all offering food delivery services.