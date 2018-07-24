A Wellington brothel owner says banks are unwilling to offer services to those working in the sex industry.

Mary Brennan from Funhouse Escorts says that while workers have little difficulty opening a standard savings account, banks are often reluctant to provide access to other services such as credit cards, loans or insurance.

Prostitution may have been decriminalised 15 years ago, but Brennan said there's still a strong stigma against the industry – leading to challenges when it comes to dealing with banks and other organisations.

"It's a judgement call, and they view it as unethical," she said of the reluctance of banks to work with individuals and business owners active in the sex industry.

Brennan said there are, of course, other morally questionable businesses, such as those in the gun industry, who don't struggle with the same level of animosity as sex workers.

"We're just easy picking," she said.

Although banks aren't legally allowed to discriminate against workers due to occupation, they do have the discretionary power to decline credit or products to certain industries.

Brennan said her business has worked with BNZ for many years and hasn't had any problems with the bank.

A BNZ spokesperson says that while the bank doesn't decline banking services to individual customers based on their occupations, it can decline credit or banking products to businesses in certain circumstances.

The spokesperson said this includes payday and fringe lenders; businesses engaged in prostitution and brothel keeping; tobacco manufacturers and producers; businesses involved in illegal activities or unethical labour practices; weapons manufacturers subject to international prohibitions; and nuclear-related companies.



A representative from the Bankers' Association told the Herald there is no industry standard on these issues and that each bank decides on its policies independently within the remit of the law.

According to Brennan, banks aren't the only organisations making life difficult for sex workers.

For instance, she often recommends to the women working within her business to list a different – more acceptable – occupation when filling in ACC forms to avoid being treated with prejudice.

"If they're honest about being a sex worker, they're treated as if they're about to commit a crime," Brennan said.