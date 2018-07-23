Fines totalling $37,500 have been imposed on a Hawke's Bay trawler company and a boat skipper a judge says "deliberately" refused to use specified bird protection methods while long-lining off the east coast of the North Island.

Esplanade No 3 operates at least 12 vessels fishing for associated company Hawke's Bay Seafoods, including the Danielle, which was skippered by Napier seaman Stephen Harvey, when offences happened in May-June 2016.

Charges against the company also involved a second vessel, the Stella B.

The penalties were imposed by Judge Lance Rowe yesterday in Napier District Court. The company was fined $24,000 having pleaded guilty to 37 charges and skipper admitting 17 charges and being fined $13,500.

The judge said the skipper had deliberately refused to use tori lines, which are supposed to be used as a bird-scarer in association with long-lining, aimed at deterring seabirds from being hooked and potentially killed while diving for bait.

Rowe said no birds were killed but the skipper refused to obey the law, which requires tori lines to be used whenever surface long lines are used, and had told a Ministry for Primary Industries fisheries observer on board he would not use the tori lines because they were not necessary and jeopardised the health and safety of those on the boat.

If it had been too rough to use the tori lines, it would have been too rough to fish the long lines, the Judge said.

Tori lines were accepted internationally as a method of minimising seabird bycatch, which could occur with birds diving as much as 10m below the surface to snatch food.