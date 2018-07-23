The deadly lung disease striking down tradies in Australia is said to be looming over New Zealand too.

There has been an alarming spike in cases among Aussie tradies believed to be linked to silicosis - a toxic dust dubbed "the new asbestos".

One Gold Coast stonemason, Anthony White, should be in the prime of his life but is battling a debilitating and incurable disease which has nearly taken his life.

Late last year, the 36-year-old developed a chest infection which wouldn't clear up and he quickly lost a lot of weight.

His concerned mum told him to see a doctor, and in November he was given the shocking news — he had been struck down by silicosis.

The progressive, irreversible lung disease is caused by long-term exposure to silica dust, which is created when artificial or engineered stone is cut.

E Tū union's construction industry co-ordinator Ron Angel believes the silica dust threat is not as well known in New Zealand as other building site health risks like asbestos.

"The professional concrete cutters, they use the wet cutting, they use the masks.

"I think the issue is the smaller tradespeople that don't really have the facilities and just aren't really aware of it."

Angel said he has seen tradies forgoing the proper safety gear, especially during the Christchurch rebuild.

"People say 'I'm just making a small cut, it's just a quick job, so really it's not a problem'.

"But each on of those little cuts, they all add up over time to create a debilitating and incurable disease."

He said WorkSafe have a big job on their hands to educate the sector on the risks, and actually enforce their safety protocols.

"We still have problems with asbestos and that's come a long way.

"Silicosis needs that same level of action from WorkSafe."