One of the nation's most beautiful lodges is up for sale, featuring untapped coastal forestry, private beaches, and breathtaking views.

The lodge offers stunning views of the surrounding northwestern South Island areas including the Whanganui Inlet, Westhaven Bay, and Kahurangi National Park.

Located on the Westhaven Peninsula the 2732 square metre lodge has five lodge rooms with two suites for guests, an owner's wing, and manager's apartment.

There are also staff quarters and a separate holiday home which makes a total of 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on the property.

Advertisement

With over 8 kilometres of water frontage, the property features multiple private sandy beaches. Photo / Supplied

It owners, Monika and Bruno Stompe of Austria, bought the property 27 years ago when only a small hut and woodshed were located there.

The family are selling the property for health reasons and are sad to see it go on the market after making many memories there.

It has a farm with two working cattle and sheep yards, holding and shearing facilities and a 345 square metre shed that can be used as a helicopter hangar.

Its garaging caters for six cars and features a separate workshop garage with an inspection pit.

"When we bought it we were completely smitten because we'd never seen anything like it in our lives," Monika Stompe said.

"We were fascinated by how beautiful it was and never thought we could own a property like this.

It features 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Photo / Supplied

"For about the first 10 years we ran a small B&B but we could see that people were looking for more quality accommodation than we offered.

"We'd been in the building game all our lives, so that's how we came to build Westhaven Lodge, an extraordinary building in an extraordinary part of New Zealand."

Finished in 2013, the lodge was built with recycled rimu and teak, as well as over 100 tonnes of hand-split Otago schist to cover the foyers, patios, and entrances.

A hydrotherapy spa, massage room, infrared sauna and a 24-metre-long heated swimming pool were also built in the build.

Features at Westhaven Lodge include a hydrotherapy spa, massage room, infrared sauna and 24m swimming pool. Photo / Supplied

"Out on the property I have to say our favourite family place would have to be Turtle Bay, where you walk down a private track we built through lush Nikau palms to a very secluded, very private beach where you never see anyone.

"Words can't describe how beautiful it is," Stompe said.

The area is well known for hunting wild deer and boar as well as great fishing around the coast.

The Westhaven Lodge is on the market with Luxury Real Estate and more information can be found here.