Kaitaia developer and former mayor Wayne Brown is taking the Far North District Council to task over a disputed development contribution bill from 2014.

But the council said it has already negotiated with Brown to reduce the bill, which was now four years overdue.

The $13,200 disputed bill is for the Folders retail building, built on North Park Rd in Kaitaia in 2014.

Brown said he should not have to pay development contributions because when he developed the North Park centre he put in extra services in lieu of contributions.

The Folders store in North Park Drive, Kaitaia, shortly before it opened in 2014. Photo / File

This includes a $150,000 sewage extension and $150,000 water pipe extension, both to Whangatane Drive, allowing for flood mitigation and building North Park Rd wide enough for car parking on both sides.

Brown said the council refused to meet him to discuss the disputed bill.

He paid $500 for a disputes meeting but that meeting never happened, and court negotiation "went nowhere" because the council's lawyer would not negotiate.

Brown said he informally met chief executive Shaun Clarke, who told him that if he paid the bill, Clarke would ensure all of Mr Brown's building consents were processed on time.

He is now concerned that because he has not paid the bill, his consents are taking "months" to be processed, including the building consent for a Ministry of Social Development building in North Park.

But the council disagrees with Brown's version of events.

Dean Myburgh, general manager - district services, said the $500 payment was a fee to reassess the disputed development contribution and has been credited against the debt owing.

Court documents show that the original charge was $20,700 and this was reduced to $13,200 in August 2014.

The council also met Brown in a judicial settlement conference on September 5, 2017, but that was unsuccessful in resolving the matter and it is now before the District Court, Myburgh said.

The developer of North Park Drive subdivision was Far North Land Limited, not Wayne Brown nor Waahi Paraone Limited, the current development legal entity, he said.

"Mr Brown or his current company cannot offset his development contributions against this work."

Brown said it did not matter that the subdivision work was done by a different company, when the fact was the work was done and no development contributions should be needed.

"We've done the additional work then they have development contributions and they want another bite of the cherry," he said.