Discount whiteware chain The Appliance Shed has been bought by Noel Leeming, owned by The Warehouse Group.

The Group took over the assets of The Appliance Shed earlier in the month and will change the name of its four Auckland stores to Noel Leeming Clearance Centres, and convert one to a Torpedo7 store.

The Appliance Shed has operated in Auckland's retail market for 15 years, specialising in factory seconds and end-of-the-line product ranges.

Guy Howard-Willis, chairman of Fox Group, which formerly owned The Appliance Shed, said he was pleased to have sold the business while it was profitable.

"We look forward to working with Noel Leeming to transition the business across to them through July and August, with a focus on ensuring both a seamless customer experience and smooth transfer of staff," Howard-Willis said.

"In its handling of the Good Guys purchase several years ago, Noel Leeming proved its ability to manage the complexity of such transitions, while minimising disruption for staff, customers and suppliers."

Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 chief executive Tim Edwards said the takeover was the opportunity to offer more clearance stores.

"This deal with the Appliance Shed offers us a great regional footprint to provide the high-quality clearance retail experience our customers are looking for from our brand," Edwards said.

"Our existing Noel Leeming Clearance Centre in Penrose has exceeded our expectations. We look forward to being able to offer our customers more choice at more places around Auckland from our trusted brands, and we welcome existing Appliance Centre employees to the Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 teams."

The Appliance Shed has stores in Glenfield, Henderson, St Lukes and Manukau.

Earlier in the month, Torpedo7 sold its supplement brand Shotgun Supplements to NZ Muscle for an undisclosed amount.

At the time, Edwards said Shotgun Supplements no longer fitted the outdoor equipment retailer's brand proposition.

He said the retailer wanted to focus on the expansion of its Torpedo7 stores.

Torpedo7 will open eight new stores this year.