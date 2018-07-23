Virgin Australia has hit back at Air New Zealand's "Impossible" no meat burger, pledging to take the best Kiwi beef and serve it on their own flights.

In a call to Kiwi meat producers, the Australian airline wants to create an "udderly delicious bespoke dish" to be served up for passengers on all flights from New Zealand into Australia.

In an ad on social media, Virgin Australia say it is one of New Zealand meat's biggest fans.

"You'll probably never believe it, but over the Ditch lies one of New Zealand's biggest fans. They go by the name of Virgin Australia," the ad says.

Advertisement

"And New Zealand, they want you. Well, more to the point - they want your meat.

"Your farms are producing some of the best quality meat in the world. So, Virgin Australia wants to 'meat' New Zealand's best meat producers to create an udderly delicious bespoke dish to be served on board flights from New Zealand to Australia."

Virgin Australia is targeting New Zealand meat producers to help serve up their new Kiwi burger in response to Air New Zealand's "impossibe" no meat burger. Photo / Virgin Australia

In its caption to Facebook, Virgin poked fun at the Air NZ "impossible burger" saying about its own venture: "It's not impossible. It's no bull!

"Got beef? Come and talk to Virgin Australia... What is it you Kiwis like to say? Chur!"

The Australian airline stood by its decision to promote Kiwi products, saying "we think it's important to provide local NZ produce to guests flying from New Zealand".

"We already have some great local Australian meat on our menus from Australia so we're keen to add some local meat to our flights from New Zealand."

The move comes in response to Air New Zealand's decision to serve up its "impossible burger", a plant-based meal as part of its Business Premier menu on flights NZ1 and NZ5 from Los Angeles to Auckland until late October.

The Impossible Burger: It's meat, Jim, but not as we know it. / Air New Zealand

The burger's key ingredient is an iron-containing molecule called heme, which comes from the roots of soy plants and is the same as the heme found in animal meat. The result is a plant-based burger patty that cooks, smells and tastes like beef but contains no animal products.

Air New Zealand's in-flight customer experience manager Niki Chave said the plant-based option tasted just like the real deal.

The Impossible Burger has plant-based patties to replace meat. Photo / Supllied

"We're confident vegetarians, flexitarians and dedicated meat lovers alike will enjoy the delicious taste.''

It appears not everyone is a fan of the Impossible burger though, with one Kiwi saying Virgin's stance is a big "up yours" to Air New Zealand.

"Great move Virgin Australia stick it up Air NZ with their lab made vegan meat."

Got what it takes to make the cut? Virgin asks.

"Steak your claim by emailing gotbeef@virginaustralia.com and telling us your story in 200 words or less of why your meat should be selected. Chur!"