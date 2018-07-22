A 32-unit apartment block has won planning consent to be built alongside the railway line on the old Kings Plant Barn site by Orakei Train Station.

OP Trustee got plans approved by Auckland Council to develop the 7395ha site at 236 Orakei Rd, calling the project The Peninsula and planning 70 carparks.

The project is planned for the site along the boundary of the Northern Trunk Line.

The consent document said that Kings Plant Barn building are generally vacant due to the operation moving to 228 Orakei Road.

Advertisement

There is currently an apartment showroom located in part of the former Kings Barn building.

Other projects have also been planned for the site, the consent document noted.

The consent document said that all units are generously sized with balcony areas, and that owners will also have access to a large communal space.

"The building has been designed to meet the acoustic and vibration standards of the Unitary Plan, particularly in relation to the adjoining rail line," the consent said.

Auckland councillor Desley Simpson noted the consent and Richard Hills welcomed the plans, saying "this is what the unitary plan was designed for - transport and housing together".



"We are catching up to the rest of the world." he said.

However, critics have questioned why 70 carparks were necessary when the block was by the railway station. The location meant fewer carparks would be necessary, they said. But those backing the plans said the project was an example of a more compact city.