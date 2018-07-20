Westhaven Luxury Lodge has hit the market with a price tag of $23,995,000.
Tucked away on the northwest tip of the South Island, the property spans 329ha (813 acres) with more than 8km of water frontage – overlooking the Whanganui Inlet on one side and the Tasman Sea on the other.
The property has 14 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and facilities include a hydrotherapy spa, massage room, infrared sauna and 24m heated swimming pool.
The Lodge is made up of three big octagonal structures incorporated together, with the main residence - Westhaven Retreat - 2732 square metres.
Westhaven Retreat was built over a period of 10 years, starting in March 2003.
According to Westhaven Retreat's website, everything from the schist stone to the timber coffee tables has been constructed in New Zealand's traditional colonial style.
Visitors can pay up to $1250 per person a night for a Single Lodge Suite during high-season.
Last year one of the most expensive properties advertised was a $33 million house at Glenorchy, while two years ago the Dotcom mansion at Coatesville sold for $32m.