Westhaven Luxury Lodge has hit the market with a price tag of $23,995,000.

Tucked away on the northwest tip of the South Island, the property spans 329ha (813 acres) with more than 8km of water frontage – overlooking the Whanganui Inlet on one side and the Tasman Sea on the other.

The Lodge is made up of three big octagonal structures incorporated together. Photo / Supplied

The property has 14 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and facilities include a hydrotherapy spa, massage room, infrared sauna and 24m heated swimming pool.

The Lodge is made up of three big octagonal structures incorporated together, with the main residence - Westhaven Retreat - 2732 square metres.

Westhaven Retreat was built over a period of 10 years, starting in March 2003.

Inside a Westhaven room. Photo / Supplied

According to Westhaven Retreat's website, everything from the schist stone to the timber coffee tables has been constructed in New Zealand's traditional colonial style.

Visitors can pay up to $1250 per person a night for a Single Lodge Suite during high-season.

Last year one of the most expensive properties advertised was a $33 million house at Glenorchy, while two years ago the Dotcom mansion at Coatesville sold for $32m.