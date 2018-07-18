Liz Te Amo is well placed to assess how Māori are leveraging their $50 billion plus in land and sea-based assets.

The Tauranga-based champion of Māori business growth draws on 30 years working in this arena when she gives her verdict on the degree to which her people are leveraging opportunities in extracting the greatest value from those assets.

"Even though we have a $50 billion asset base, we are very much an emerging economy."

Te Amo says that's because iwi have spent the past 10 to 20 years on the inter-generational buildup of their primary-based assets.

"You have to wait for those asset bases to build before you start talking about a thing called the Māori economy, which is made up of businesses and entities that are generating GDP and have labour pools servicing and contributing to that economic activity."

The complex science of measuring the pace of growth and development for Māori starts with the asset base, looking at the nature of the growth, identifying the businesses contributing to the growth and the individual iwi leading the way. Te Amo says a distinction needs to be made — which many people don't appreciate — between money gleaned from Treaty of Waitangi settlement processes, and the generational build-up of iwi assets.

She says at this stage, Māori are still quite conservative investors, who are holding back on direct investment in the global agribusiness sector while they build a domestic base which is nevertheless focused on export.

"There are not a large number of Māori direct exporters per se but there are a lot of NZ exports being produced on Māori land and by Māori entities. That's why you have to think about the Māori economy, not just in direct export returns or how many there exporters there are."

Te Amo says any investment strategy has to be market-led, which means identifying and developing an opportunity.

She cites Māori-owned dairy company Miraka as a standard-bearer for this concept.

Located in Mōkai, 30km northwest of Taupō, Miraka uses sustainable and renewable geothermal energy, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, and capacity to process more than 250 million litres of milk into powders and UHT products every year.

The Miraka milk supply comes from 100 local farms within an 85km radius of the factory, and its products reach more than 23 countries.

Miraka is owned by a group of Māori trusts and incorporations, including Wairarapa Moana Incorporation, Tuaropaki Trust, Waipapa 9 Trust, Hauhungaroa Partnership, Tauhara Moana Trust and Huiarau Farms.

Te Amo: "If I think about Miraka and their Vietnamese partner, you take a strategic investor and partner only for how it's going to deliver your outcomes in your business strategy. There's no point, for example, having a Russian partner if you don't have access for the product and Russia isn't your main market channel.

Though Māori investors might be conservative on the whole, Te Amo says there is always room for more growth in the Māori agribusiness sector. "Commentators would say the Māori economy represents some of the most exciting growth around. It's grown faster than the mainstream NZ economy, because it's coming off a lower base, but it's still growing quite rapidly."

Asked what the key drivers are for this potential growth, Te Amo replies: "Things that help any business grow — you have to be market-led, and to be market-led you need to gain experience in those markets."

Many Māori have done that over the last 10 years in particular, by going on ministerial-led trade missions (in which Te Amo has also been a key participant).

A "new wave" of Māori business leaders are emerging, emboldened not only by their trade mission experiences, but by immersing themselves in key markets, building partnerships and developing sales and marketing channels.

The Te Hono primary sector leadership network, whose "godfather" is John Brakenridge of NZ Merino Company fame, has contributed strongly to the education and emergence of this new wave of leader, including having sent 60 to "boot camps" at Stanford University in the US, providing them with access to world-leading expert thinkers and binding together NZ's primary sector leadership, including a big tranche of Māori .

"There aren't many fora like this where these leaders can talk, but at Stanford they can talk about issues like consumer trust, the impact of technology, climate change, and the environment.

"Learning what it takes to export or internationalise a company is about understanding value chains really well, and you can't do that unless you follow them all the way through a market, understand who the players are, and then spend time in the market, and marry that experience with your consumer preferences.

"Do consumers want to buy online or from supermarkets; what do they care about?"

"It's a hard thing to feel when you sit in NZ, but when you run trade missions globally the thing that absolutely intrigues and captures consumers' imagination is Māori culture — they want to know about our people, and our brand stories. That's where a really big opportunity exists for Māori and a unique one."