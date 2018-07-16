Woolworths is claiming butter made in New Zealand as their own.

The Essentials Salted Butter is described on the supermarket chain's website as being "Australian made", despite the back of the product clearly stating it is a "product of New Zealand", according to the Daily Mail Australia.

Under "product details" on the Woolworths website the product is described as being "made in New Zealand" but "packed in Australia". Photo / Handout

On July 1 reforms regarding country of origin food labelling came into effect and state food products must display clearly where the product came from and where it was packed.

"Unlike the 'grown in' or 'product of' claims, the source of a product's individual ingredients or components is not relevant to a 'made in' claim," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission guide to country of origin claims states.

The back of the product labelling clearly states it is a "product of New Zealand". Photo / Handout

"This means that a good doesn't need to contain any ingredients or components from a country to be able to claim that it was 'made' in that country."

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Woolworths for comment.