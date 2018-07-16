Prams with the same design to a model that severed an Australian child's finger are still available online in New Zealand.

Numerous models of the MacLaren prams have been recalled in United States but can still be bought here.

An Australian mother, Gloria Hawk, faced a horrific ordeal when her young son lent over the stroller got his finger stuck in the folding hinge, severing the top of his finger off.

"We were just in shock, there was blood everywhere," Hawke told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"When we bought it, it was one of the most expensive strollers that we could get. We got it because we thought it's a really good brand, and it's going to be safe and comfortable."

Seventeen other children in the US have had their fingers cut off or damaged in the stroller's folding hinges.

One million Maclaren strollers have been recalled in the United States following a string of fingertip lacerations and amputations caused by the stroller's hinge mechanism with some models still for sale in New Zealand.

The US-made strollers which retail for anywhere between $350 and $550 brand new, have caused a number of injuries to infants in Australia and the US.

The recall affects Maclaren single and double umbrella strollers including models, Volo, Triumph, Quest Sport, Quest Mod, Techno XT, TechnoXLR, Twin Triumph, Twin Techno and Easy Traveller, which pose the risk of fingertip amputations and hazard when unfolding or opening the stroller.

The Maclaren Volo stroller is one of the models recalled in the US. Photo / Screen shot

In New Zealand, Maclaren strollers in the ranges listed are still available on Trade Me, sold through The Nile, and other e-commerce sites such as Ubuy.

However, the products are no longer available to purchase from Farmers, Mighty Ape, Baby City and other mainstream retailers which previously stocked them.

Australian advocacy group Choice found the majority of strollers it recently tested, including ones sold in this country, to have serious failures.