A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the Helsinki summit.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon US and Russian presidents on its label, with text for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin saying "Let's Settle This Like Adults" and "Making Lager Great Again."

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday's summit. Samples have also been delivered to the US and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

CEO Samuli Huuhtanen told The Associated Press on Saturday that "a couple of good beers can help any negotiations," especially if followed by a visit to a Finnish sauna.

RPS Brewing isn't the only brand to latch onto Trump's international expeditions in recent months.

In June, KFC waded into political territory, offering the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tongue-in-cheek meal option for their meeting in Singapore.

Dubbed the "Four Peace" meal, KFC bespoke offering includes four pieces of chicken, two whipped potatoes, two coleslaws and two beverages.

Hey President Donald J. Trump & Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, I heard that you’re in Singapore for a historic summit! To... Posted by KFC on Friday, 8 June 2018

KFC announced the meal via its Facebook page on June 8, inviting the controversial world leaders for a sit-down meal at one of the chain's Sentosa branches.

Adding a bit of extra flavour to the post was the fact that it was written in the voice of Colonel Sanders and also included a little jab at Trump's use of the word "bigly".

- Associated Press