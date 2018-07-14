Lump sum payments on top of statutory Government parental leave - and even additional sick leave for parents - are among packages from high-profile Kiwi companies for staff celebrating parenthood.

NZME - which owns the New Zealand Herald - is the latest company to give its staff an extra hand, offering primary carers a $5000 one-off payment.

That is on top of the Government's statutory paid leave benefit of 22 weeks — which went up on July 1 from 18 weeks — at a maximum $538.55 a week.

The company is also offering an additional two weeks paid leave - which could be taken in a block or broken up and used as individual days over six months - for eligible partners of primary carers.

All primary caregivers would be included in annual salary reviews while on leave and when possible given flexible work hours when they returned.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the positive changes in the policy were to recognise what can be a challenging time financially, emotionally and career-wise.

"We understand that all families are different, so by making these changes we hope to be able to help you in your return to work with ongoing support and flexibility to continue your career with us," Boggs said in a message to all staff.

Michael Boggs said the positive changes in the policy were to recognise what can be a challenging time financially, emotionally and career-wise. Photo / File

"I truly believe that your life often cannot be completely separated from your work, by empowering our working parents, with greater support and flexibility, we hope to build a happier and more engaged workplace."

The move comes after ANZ increased its paid parental leave this month to 26 weeks.

And My Food Bag - co-founded by working mums Nadia Lim and Cecilia Robinson - already offers generous packages to new families.

The changes first came into play in April 2016 when the company offered 18 weeks paid leave for new mums - on top of the 18 weeks leave then paid by the Government.

If staff choose to work through the extra 18 weeks the company boosts their salary at that time, paying them an extra 60 per cent.

My Food Bag also provided all parents with an additional six parental sick days per year.

Robinson said the company always had a family friendly policy but had just "put it on paper."

Cecilia Robinson's company My Food Bag offers a generous package to its new parents. Photo / Doug Sherring.

David Atkinson, from the Parenting Place, described the packages as a "gift" which would benefit both new parents and their tots.

"We're so enthusiastic about any organisation that is doing this kind of thing," he said.

"I think any parent would run at the chance to be able to spend just a bit more time with their child."

Atkinson said he was seeing more companies beginning to introduce parental leave packages, which went over and above the help offered by Government.

"Organisations are understanding that if their staff are healthy and supported, it does result in a better culture within the workplace."