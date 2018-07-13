THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has ruled to extradite a Russian cybercrime suspect to France, months after court decisions also ruled he can be extradited to the United States and Russia.

The court in the northern city of Thessaloniki ruled Friday in favor of a French extradition request for Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator arrested on a U.S.-issued international arrest warrant in northern Greece last year. Vinnik has appealed the decision, defense lawyer Ilias Spyrliadis said.

France is seeking the 38-year-old for alleged cybercrime, money laundering, membership in a criminal organization and extortion. He has been held in jail in northern Greece pending a final decision on extradition.

Given the conflicting requests by three countries, the final decision of where he goes might be made by Greece's justice minister.