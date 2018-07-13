Some of New Zealand's biggest companies have offered staff flexi working hours so they can soak up - or recover - from Monday's football World Cup final.

France and Croatia will do battle in the final - with kick-off in the clash in Moscow set for 3am NZT.

Hundreds of thousands of sports mad Kiwis have been glued to TVs at their homes, bars, workplaces or other locations during the tournament.

And despite the final being a Monday, the same will happen when the two European teams face off in the final.

Telco giants Vodafone and Spark both told the Weekend Herald that they had ensured flexibility was offered to staff wanting to watch the clash.

Vodafone employees can make up for time spent watching the game - or recovering from it - with flexible work hours. Or they can grab a coffee and watch on the big screen at the office.

"We have a flexible policy anyway for people dropping off kids or beating the traffic but also around big events like this," Meera Kaushik of Vodafone said.

"We have a big screen and the coffee machine going so it's a great team environment. People can come in and watch the game and start work later."

At Spark there is no blanket policy but many workers have arranged alternative work hours so they can enjoy the game guilt-free.

For those working at companies who didn't have such policies, Val Hayes from the Employers and Manufacturers Associations urged employees to ensure they contacted management before Monday to say they would either be late or request last minute leave.

"Whatever you do don't just throw a sickie. That is just not good practice," Hayes said.

Allowing staff to arrive later or take a day off was at the employer's discretion, Hayes said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Employment New Zealand urged both employers and employees to "deal with each in good faith".

That included flexible hours.

"The employer might consider agreeing to a period of leave without pay or allowing the employee to take annual leave for the time they are away from work. The employer could also allow the employee to make up the time that they are away from work another time. "

Government agency Employment NZ said workers had to take reasonable care of their own health and safety, and that of other staff.

Employers on the other hand had to look after staff and any problems that could arise from fatigue.

"How an employer chooses to do this will depend on what is reasonably practicable in the circumstances," a spokeswoman said.

Bars and pubs across the country have a special license to cater to patrons keen to watch the French v Croatian final.

The Paddington in Parnell has had a special licence throughout the tournament and will re-open at 11.30pm on Sunday for fans.

The pub was at capacity for the semi-final and tickets for the final are selling fast.

"We were disappointed that England were knocked out but all of the teams have been well supported here," owner Mike Jennings said.

"We have a diverse crowd and have had a lot of French fans through so I'm guessing we will have a lot on Monday."

The $20 ticket charge included the first drink. There was full breakfast - including French toast.

The Fox sports bar in Auckland was packed for the semi-final and was expecting to sell out of the $15 tickets for the final. The Viaduct bar was offering a special breakfast and was trying hard to source a Croatian flag.

More than 200 passionate Croats packed into the Croatian Club in west Auckland for the semi-final and more are expected for the final.

The Croatian Cultural Society president Goran Katich hoped the lure of bacon and eggs rolls and coffee would lure families from their beds on Monday.

"It was so exciting here for the semifinal so we would expect more for the final," Katich said.

"This is once in their life. It is going to be nerve wracking. A little mistake can change the whole picture."

School holidays meant more children were likely to come along with their parents.

"The kids are so excited, everyone has so much energy."

Watching from the comfort of home is still the most common and convenient option.

A record global audience of 3.4 billion is expected to watch at least one match either on TV or the internet, according to a new survey.

Where to watch:

The Paddington, Parnell: Opens 11.30pm Ticket entry $20 includes one drink

The Fox Sports Bar Viaduct: Opens 1am Ticket entry $15

Croatian Cultural Society: From 2.30am

Four Kings Wellington: Tickets free, limit 2 per person.

From the couch: Live on Sky TV and free to air on Prime