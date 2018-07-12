Kmart has officially announced it is opening a 5300sqm Kmart store in Invercargill, which is expected to open late next year.

"Kmart has been waiting for a suitable site in Invercargill and found the right location with South Auck­land retail property investment and development company Windermere Holdings Limited," Kmart New Zea­land manager Jason Picard said.

The department store would be constructed on land bordered by Forth, Clyde and Wood Sts in Inver­cargill, with the construction pro­gramme already under way.

There would be 147 undercover car parks with about 40 further car parks on the street immediately adjacent to the building, the Southland Express reports.

Advertisement

In addition to Kmart there would be eight smaller stores, covering general merchandise, clothing, food and services.

The project would be constructed by Southland building company Calder Stewart Construction Limited.

Picard said they were looking forward to working alongside the developer and builder to deliver this project for their Invercargill cus­tomers.

"We are extremely excited to be able to offer 100 new jobs to the area along with our irresistibly low prices on products to help make everyday living brighter," he said.

The Invercargill City Council (ICC) had issued a resource consent for the project.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt said it was fantastic news for the city.

"We need a city centre that can provide an exciting, weatherproof retail experience. It also means we no longer need to travel to Dunedin to shop at Kmart.

"This project will most certainly add to the vibrancy of our city centre which we are working so hard to develop.''

Windermere Holdings Limited director Paul Smith said the ICC had been "first class" to deal with.

He also acknowledged the excel­lent work carried out by the Calder Stewart Construction team.

"Calder Stewart Construction are very solutions driven and have been instrumental in this project material­ising. With a project like this there is a lot of unseen background work that if not completed successfully would mean the project not proceeding.

"Trevor Thayer, from the Profes­sionals Real Estate Company has provided superb backup to Winder­mere in resolving numerous issues, including the resettlement of the sitting tenants.''

On completion the complex would be handed over to ownership by a South Island investment group managed by Mitchell Mackersy Lawyers in Queenstown.

At this stage the complex was almost fully leased.

Smith said now the project was under way he expected further inquiries for space which unfortun­ately would not be able to be met.

"Also, further offers to purchase have been received, which is not surprising as investments of this quality are in very high demand," he said.

- Southland Express