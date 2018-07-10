Greenyard Frozen UK is recalling a range of frozen vegetables that could cause listeriosis, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said.

MPI's food compliance services group manager Melinda Sando said the product had been associated with cases of listeria overseas, involving 47 cases and 9 deaths, but that there had been no reports of associated illness in New Zealand.

"Frozen vegetables generally pose no risk if cooked correctly before eating," Sando said in a statement.

"Cooking frozen veggies before eating them is particularly important if you are in one of the more vulnerable groups that include the elderly, pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems," Sando said.

People in this group need to take more care to cook the product properly and not eat it frozen, she said.

"This is a good reminder that bugs like listeria can be present in some foods without causing harm. People need to follow instructions on the label and observe good food safety practices to keep themselves safe." she said.

Listeria may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

These vulnerable groups should take particular care with food safety, Sando said.