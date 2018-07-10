U.S. stocks shook off some midday doldrums and rose for the fourth day in a row Tuesday as strong results from Pepsi helped household goods companies. The market is at its highest level since early February.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 9.67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 143.07 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,919.66.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,759.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 8.99 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,695.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.02 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is up 463.18 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 70.81 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.56 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.23 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Dow is up 200.44 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 855.81 points, or 12.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 160.11 points, or 10.4 percent.