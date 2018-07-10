A business group says European companies that export from China are changing the global flow of their goods to avoid higher American tariffs in a sign of the spreading impact of the US-Chinese trade war.

The president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Mats Harborn, said Tuesday one of its members moved final assembly of goods for the American market from China to a newly created US company.

The Trump administration's 25 per cent tariffs on medical equipment, electronics and other goods from China apply to exports made by US or European companies as well as Chinese suppliers.

Harborn said other European companies are "scrambling to readjust supply chains" so that goods bound for the United States don't pass through China.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

- AP

Related articles:

BUSINESS

App Store defies founder's fears to mark 10 years

10 Jul, 2018 5:43pm
6 minutes to read
BUSINESS

NZ shares drop, led lower by Trustpower

10 Jul, 2018 5:25pm
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

How China could hurt US once it ran out of imports to tax

10 Jul, 2018 3:14pm
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

World-first wellbeing Budget 2019 finds fertile ground

10 Jul, 2018 4:46pm
3 minutes to read