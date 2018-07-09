NEW YORK (AP) — Marvel Studios landed its 20th straight no. 1 box-office debut with an uncharacteristically small superhero for the swaggering comic-book juggernaut. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with $75.8 million, according to final studio figures Monday.

While not approaching the heights accustomed to by Thor or Captain America, Disney's "Ant-Man" sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original.

Befitting the summer season, the weekend's top five films were all sequels. The films that trailed "Ant-Man" hit milestones. Disney's "Incredibles 2" passed "Finding Dory" to become Pixar's top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. Universal's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" crossed $1 billion worldwide.

The weekend's other new wide release was Blumhouse Productions' "The First Purge," the fourth film in the low-budget horror franchise about an annual 12-hour period of lawlessness. It took in $31.3 million over five days since opening on July 4th.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Disney, $75,812,205, 4,206 locations, $18,025 average, $75,812,205, 1 Week.

2. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Universal, $28,632,375, 4,349 locations, $6,584 average, $333,390,040, 3 Weeks.

3. "Incredibles 2," Disney, $28,406,423, 4,113 locations, $6,906 average, $503,767,837, 4 Weeks.

4. "The First Purge," Universal, $17,374,280, 3,031 locations, $5,732 average, $31,280,225, 1 Week.

5. "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," Sony, $7,624,500, 3,055 locations, $2,496 average, $35,626,570, 2 Weeks.

6. "Uncle Drew," Lionsgate, $6,606,643, 2,742 locations, $2,409 average, $29,930,263, 2 Weeks.

7. "Ocean's 8," Warner Bros., $5,067,750, 2,604 locations, $1,946 average, $126,533,978, 5 Weeks.

8. "Tag," Warner Bros., $3,029,790, 2,157 locations, $1,405 average, $48,255,471, 4 Weeks.

9. "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Focus Features, $2,571,210, 893 locations, $2,879 average, $12,362,937, 5 Weeks.

10. "Deadpool 2," 20th Century Fox, $1,675,074, 1,267 locations, $1,322 average, $314,546,474, 8 Weeks.

11. "Sanju," Fox International Productions, $1,281,466, 359 locations, $3,570 average, $5,995,791, 2 Weeks.

12. "Whitney," Roadside Attractions, $1,274,051, 451 locations, $2,825 average, $1,274,051, 1 Week.

13. "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $1,071,432, 778 locations, $1,377 average, $210,931,529, 7 Weeks.

14. "Hereditary," A24, $1,025,174, 744 locations, $1,378 average, $41,885,804, 5 Weeks.

15. "Avengers: Infinity War," Disney, $936,335, 506 locations, $1,850 average, $674,865,809, 11 Weeks.

16. "Sorry To Bother You," Annapurna Pictures , $727,266, 16 locations, $45,454 average, $727,266, 1 Week.

17. "Three Identical Strangers," Neon Rated, $684,773, 51 locations, $13,427 average, $1,009,720, 2 Weeks.

18. "Superfly," Sony, $626,383, 535 locations, $1,171 average, $19,834,783, 4 Weeks.

19. "Book Club," Paramount, $433,208, 374 locations, $1,158 average, $67,172,334, 8 Weeks.

20. "Leave No Trace," Bleecker Street, $403,010, 37 locations, $10,892 average, $781,675, 2 Weeks.